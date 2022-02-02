Leisure

SA left shook after Andile Mpisane says he’s set to open for Rick Ross in Miami

He is ready to fly the SA flag high at this year’s Legendz of The Street Tour

By Joy Mphande - 02 February 2022
Musician and business mogul Andile Mpisane is set to make history as the first South African international opening act at the Legendz of The Streets tour.
Musician and business mogul Andile Mpisane is set to make history as the first South African international opening act at the Legendz of The Streets tour.
Image: Instagram/ Andile Mpisane

When Andile Mpisane is not causing havoc on the football pitch,  he gives rappers a run for their money.

The Royal AM player and chairperson found himself at the top of the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after he announced he is part of the Legendz of The Streets Tour in Miami alongside renowned rappers Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous and Trina. 

Andile is the first SA musician to open as an international act in the history of the event, and  is set to debut his next single Ubala.

“I'll do it for you my people,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, reacting to topping the trends list.

In his announcement, Andile said he was grateful for this lifetime achievement.

“This is a moment and opportunity is beyond my imagination. I’ll be dropping soon my latest song Ubala,” he captioned the post.

In his unreleased single, Andile flaunts how he is able to dabble in music and business and be a soccer star.

“Dlala bhola then I’m back in the boardroom. I got these boys on their toes like ballroom,” he says.

While some are inspired by Andile's work ethic, others speculated he might have bought his way into the show. 

Read some of the reactions to the news below:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
Satisfy your sweet tooth on World Chocolate Cake Day

Most Read