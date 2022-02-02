Jonathan Boynton-Lee remembers Simba Mhere on his death anniversary

Jonathan has opened up about his struggles to come to terms with the death of his friend and his belief that he had gained a guardian angel.

“Do you believe in guardian angels? I was having a tough time today and I knew he still had my back. It got me through. So often I feel him right there with me,” he wrote.

In another post reminiscing of the time he spent with Simba, Johnathan said while he was inconsolable about the loss, he would / forever continue his legacy.

"Wanted to share something important about grieving a loved one, because clichés like 'you’ll get over it' just aren’t true. The pain is always there, and that’s totally fine.

“It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly, that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.”