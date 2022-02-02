'Enough is enough!' — Nonku Williams speaks out after social media backlash

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams has defended herself after she landed on the “wrong” side of the reality TV show's viewers.

This follows after the premier of season 2 of the reality show on Friday which had social media users calling for Nonku and her mother's exit from the show due to their demands to have Ayanda Ncwane pay damages on behalf of her late husband Sfiso.

While Nonku has been open about who shares a child with the late gospel star on the show, she said people should avoid making assumptions of hers lif as every part of it is documented.

“The 20% of my life that people see on screens say entitles them to make judgments and conclusions about my life is beyond me and their level of reasoning. I can only conclude this by saying it’s a reflection of who they are and how they perceive themselves.”

Nonku took to Instagram on Wednesday penning a lengthy note to set the record straight.