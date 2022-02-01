'Wow, this is wild!' — Podcaster Mac G celebrates half a million subscribers
Podcast and Chill has reached the half million subscribers mark and Mac G couldn't be happier.
MacG ventured into the YouTube space back in 2018 and the show has had a bumpy ride with growing calls for it to be cancelled and sponsorship woes.
He took to his social media on Monday to share the news and chillers flooded his comments section congratulating the podcaster on his milestone.
“Wow this is wild. Thanks to all our chillers for making this possible without you we would have been cancelled long ago but we keep rising like the Phoenix,” he wrote.
MacG has sat down with Mzansi A-listers and he has been lauded for being able to make celebs spill the beans on the show.
The controversial podcaster made waves in 2021 after his controversial interview with Jub Jub made headlines. He kicked off the year with more controversy over his interview with American singer Ari Lennox after he asked her a sexually explicit question.
American radio host Charlamagne tha God rallied behind MacG and chose not to judge him for the faux pas, saying it was a teachable moment for him.
“You know I love watching young media personalities attempt to figure it out and one thing I won't do is judge MacG because I — at one point — was a MacG. I was one of those young boys like that so I would rather counsel the man instead of cancel him. This is a teachable moment for young media personalities.”
The first milestone for the show was when MacG bagged Podcaster of the Year at the VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards recently.
“MacG is the voice behind the Podcast and Chill with MacG podcast and has sat down with some of the most influential stars in SA. His network podcast has gone on to open opportunities for other podcasters to shine their light. A recent interview with a SA actor reached one million views on his podcast YouTube page,” the VN award organisers wrote, explaining why Podcast and Chill was worth being nominated.
