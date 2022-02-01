Dineo Ranaka defends herself against latest 'assault' accusations

TshisaLIVE reached out to Tengetile for comment but she had not responded by the time this article was published.

Dineo told TshisaLIVE that she had asked to play at least three songs into her set before allowing fans the opportunity to take pictures but Tengetile failed to respect her wish.

“I’m tired. I’m hurting. I’m human, not a battery operated machine ... I got attacked by this woman in the DJ booth and the venue owners did nothing to protect me. Instead they tried to pin it on me to make themselves look clean ... I take my DJing very seriously, and I apply a lot of focus at the beginning of every set. I can’t and don’t allow for pictures in the first 10 minutes of my sets,” she said.

Funk BA's manager Bright Moyo shared a different version of events. He told TshisaLIVE that Dineo was seemingly provoked by Tengetile — who took pictures against her wishes. Dineo then allegedly followed the woman to the toilets.

“She [Dineo] didn't want people to take photos and videos when she was playing. We didn't notice that she spotted someone who had taken photos of her already then she rushed into the toilet to confront the lady. She wanted to go delete the video or picture that the lady had. They confronted each other inside the toilet and then she came back to continue playing her set.

“The lady who was confronted in the toilet then came rushing to the DJ booth. We don't know what transpired in the toilet but when she came back to continue playing, the other lady was charging at her, so we quickly intervened with our security. It was going to get physical but luckily they restrained the other lady and she walked out and left. We have bouncers, they restrained her before she could do anything to her. She was so angry.”

The Metro FM radio personality denied following Tengetile to the bathroom claiming that she immediately left the restaurant with her equipment when she felt under threat.

“I did not follow her to the bathroom. I approached her at her table to try to explain to which she raised her hand at me in an attempt to slap me shouting that I should shut up. I removed myself from her table. She followed me to the DJ booth, assaulted me! I unplugged my equipment and left with immediate effect to protect myself and my peace.

“Venue owners are meant to provide security to all the DJs and artists as some of the patrons can be unruly. It’s frightening to think that I’m now at a stage of getting assaulted by intoxicated patrons for not being open to taking pictures at the beginning of my sets. There seems to be a growing trend of people taking comfort in finger pointing me and going to extreme measures to publicly humiliate me in the press. I can’t control any of it but I can certainly stand by my truth.”

TshisaLIVE requested footage from the restaurant to corroborate their claims but Bright Moyo said they would only be able to share it later.