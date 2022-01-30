Bonang Matheba says she'll donate Rea Gopane's R300k to her foundation

Media personality Bonang Matheba has released a statement confirming her defamation case victory against Rea Gopane and explaining that she didn't intent to benefit financially from the ordeal and therefore plans to donate the money to charity.

Hours after announcing her win on Twitter, Bonang issued a statement welcoming the judgment by judge Petrus Malindi of the Johannesburg high court.

“It is with a great deal of humility that I acknowledge and welcome the vindicating and ground-breaking ruling... on January 27, 22.”