Rapper SOS teams up with talented young East London siblings ASE on new single, ‘God Help Me’

New kids on the block making waves

Features reporter



Eight months ago he rose to fame for his daring lyrics on a diss track against some of SA’s most famous rappers.



However, Eastern Cape rapper SOS’s talent is beyond what the rapper showcased as Big Xhosa in 2021. ..