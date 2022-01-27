Award-winning artist Ntsika to perform in Bay

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Ntsika Ngxanga will perform in Gqeberha on Saturday.



Ngxanga, a member a cappella group The Soil, and a fan favourite in Gqeberha, returns after more than two years for an intimate solo show at The One Room in Westbourne Road...