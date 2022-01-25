Patrick Shai’s family begs SA to stop ‘triggering’ them with insensitive posts
The family of late actor Patrick Shai have pleaded with people to refrain from speculative social media posts about the cause of his death, saying they have been triggering for grieving family members
The veteran actor died on January 22.
Family spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi, said social media posts and reports about his death had become triggering for the family as they had not yet received information from police confirming the cause of death.
“It's really triggering. Law enforcement had requested the family not to speak about the circumstances around the cause of his death and because they wanted to do some work and share the details with the family.”
Amogelang said the family were considering legal action against the state for allegedly leaking information to the public.
“The family is aware details about this case have been leaked to the media. We have not been given feedback from the police so when police are busy sharing information which we thought was pivotal for the family to discuss, we are saddened and very disappointed.
“We have consulted with our legal team and the family might pursue a legal case against the state. As we speak police have not given us the report.”
Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo told TshisaLIVE the family had every right to pursue the matter legally. He stood by their final statement that police have opened an inquest docket.
“Members of the media were at the scene and police were there so we could not say we did not know about it. We didn't mention the name of the actor in respect for the family,” he said.
Masondo said police were investigating the matter.
“Police have opened an inquest docket after a South African actor was found dead in his house in Dobsonville Soweto on January 22 2022. Police were called to the scene and on arrival they found a family member of the actor who showed police his body in the garage of their house. He was certified dead on the scene. Preliminary investigations have ruled out any suspicion of foul play.”
Patrick will be laid to rest on January 29. His memorial service is set to take place on Thursday. The family said they would share all necessary information after details were finalised.
“Ntate Shai was a people's person and ideally [he would have wanted] everybody who is a fan and in the community to attend, but we are cognisant of the Covid-19 protocols in place. A link will be provided so they can access it wherever they are.”