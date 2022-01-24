Dineo Ranaka back on Metro FM after ‘going through a sh*t storm’

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has announced she's back in the driving seat of her Metro FM show after being “unscheduled” following an alleged suspension.

Dineo is set to be back on the airwaves on The Bridge from 9am to 12am on Monday. Taking to Instagram, she shared her exciting news and said this week promises to be fast because she had loads in store for her fans.

The reality TV star said she has three major moves to celebrate to kickstart her week. Her radio comeback at the station, a new TV show loading, and her single Ukhona featuring Nokwazi and Regalo Joints.

“It's wild because they are chasing me because I'm causing traffic, I'm in-between lanes. I'm moving fast. I'm in a hurry. I'm on my to the Metro FM studios. Suspension is dropped. I'm being reinstated 9-12 on . Also it's a big week. It's a fast week for me. I'm moving fast.”