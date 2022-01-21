Tearful Adele postpones Las Vegas shows due to Covid-19 delays

A tearful and apologetic Adele on Thursday postponed a series of Las Vegas concerts due to start on Friday because half her crew was sick with Covid-19 and the pandemic has caused delivery delays.

The British superstar had been scheduled to start a three-month residence at the Caesars Palace Hotel in what were to be her first live appearances since 2017.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time. And for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been destroyed by delivery delays and Covid-19.

“Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid-19. They still are. It’s been impossible to finish the show,” Adele said in a video posted on Instagram.