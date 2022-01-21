Proud parents Mome and Tol Ass Mo celebrate their son passing matric​

Reality TV star Mome Mahlangu and her husband Tol Ass Mo are beaming with pride after their son TK matriculated this week.

Taking to Instagram, Mome penned a lengthy post of gratitude, recalling her experience as a first time mother in her third year of varsity.

In the post, Mome went on to reveal her son is taking a gap year to pursue his rap career and will soon release an EP.

"Filled with gratitude I’m a mother to IEB matriculant. God is great. We did it babe, Tol Ass Mo. Like you said, he's lucky we never forgot to fetch him from school.

"We did it. Congratulations, TK. Clear your thoughts, take the gap year and make more music for the EP, while growing Mome Wellness. We start varsity next year," she wrote.