‘What does democracy mean if we’re hungry and without jobs?’ — Kelly Khumalo takes aim at Ramaphosa

Musician and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's weekly newsletter with stinging questions about the high crime rate and levels of unemployment in the country.

In his newsletter issued on Monday morning, Ramaphosa addressed the torching of parliament and allegations of corruption and fraud contained in the state capture report, saying there was a need to protect the country's constitution, its democratic state and the electoral process from individuals who want to weaken its democracy.

Responding to the letter, Kelly asked the president if democracy had any significance in the face of joblessness, corruption and gender-based violence.

“Mr President, sir. What does democracy even mean if we are hungry, without jobs, high teenage pregnancies, not to mention the level of crime, gender-based violence and the misuse of government funds.

"Are we really free? Or is freedom used to cover the reality of our country?" she asked.