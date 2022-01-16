Makhadzi gushes over support from Botswana ahead of one-woman show
‘The beginning of something big and very special’
It has been Makhadzi’s dream to host her one-woman show in a stadium, and its finally going to be a reality as she gears up for Botswana.
The award-winning musician has taken to Instagram to express gratitude for the love she has been getting from Botswana as part of the build up to her first one-woman show.
The countdown has begun and the excitement from Botswana has warmed the Ghanama hitmaker's heart.
“Every day is a new day in Botswana. One-woman show on March 26. It's my big day and we are doing it in style. I can't wait for this one. It has been my dream to host in a stadium and you didn’t hesitate to give me full support and love .I also love how Botswana media is behind this show without any hate but love.”
The singer shared the articles written by local papers in the country and in one of the stories they have compared what she is about to do in Botswana to rapper Cassper Nyovest's iconic fill ups.
The Limpopo-born musician has been making strides in her music career, and 2021 was a good year for her as she has been showering the continent with her magic and electrifying performances.
She even bagged her first AFRIMA award.
Makhadzi is already working on new music and has been giving her fans snippets of her upcoming single Kulakwe featuring Master KG.
