Maimane & Pearl Thusi weigh in on e.tv playing ANOTHER 'Anaconda' rerun

It's 2022. We are living through a pandemic and yet we still have to survive Anaconda repeats on e.tv.

Social media users felt like they were back in the year 2002 this week when the channel's social media pages teased their Saturday night film.

They didn't name the movie but it was clear from the picture clue that TV viewers are in for another repeat of an Anaconda film.

The first film was released in 1997, with a number of sequels since.

e.tv picked up several films in the series and has been showing them ever since, including in their Sunday night movie and Friday Action Night slots.

While some were feeling nostalgic at the thought of watching Anaconda this weekend, others begged the broadcaster not to air it again.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said the channel is “behaving like the ANC now”, while actress Pearl Thusi called on the channel to stop pushing “old and non-stop repeat content”.

Podcaster Sol Phenduka joked that he had sent e.tv his Netflix logins so they can show fresher content.

The criticism and mocking didn't bother the channel, which responded by punting the film even more and encouraging people to make a “date” out of it.