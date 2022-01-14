Don’t miss these art shows

There is still a chance to see the Creative Block 2021 and Eastern Cape Regional Ceramics exhibitions at the GFI gallery

It may be a brand new year, but some things will remain the same at Gqeberha’s GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive.



As the gallery ushers in the new year, art lovers who missed two of 2021’s art exhibitions — Creative Block 2021 and Eastern Cape Regional Ceramics — have until Wednesday to visit the gallery for a viewing. ..