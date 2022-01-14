Amanda Manku on Zola being her beacon of hope as a child

"One of my role models growing up was Bonginkosi Thutukani Dlamini aka Zola 7, and I come across this file and I think one of the weird things is that I've been in this industry since I was 16 and I've never met Zola. How is this possible? I've met many people but not him."

She posted the collection for her followers to see. The file labelled "portfolio of Bonginkosi" has been well kept.

It's a classic, colourful collection complete with newspaper clippings of articles about Zola and her commentary to seal the deal. While paging through memory lane Amanda played the star's classics Lwandle and Stars that made Zola the loved legend that he is.