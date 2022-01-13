Cute alert! Adorable back-to-school moments from your faves
DJ Tira, Mpho Popps, Anele Mdoda, Arthur Mafokate and other celebs are beaming with pride as their kids started their first day of school.
Social media was filled with snaps of people sharing their children's precious moments.
“I don’t even know where to start, it just feels like yesterday when you were born. I’m very emotional today to see you starting your official educational journey. I love you so much my princess,” Matshepo Thoka wrote.
“My Girls Are So Excited to be Returning Back To School !! Wow This is Really A Proud Moment seeing how much they have grown.”
Bontle Modisille and Priddy Ugly shared posts of their daughter's first day back at crèche, speaking of how time had flown by as it was just the other day that they introduced their daughter to the world.
“Afrika was in my belly just yesterday. I don’t know where time is rushing off to, but it needs to slow down. Then there’s that precious smile to reassure mama and papa that she’ll be just fine. Look at your girl,” she wrote. “Of course I cried dropping her off at school with my family. I’ll catch a couple more tears as the day goes because gratitude and disbelief are the order of the day.”