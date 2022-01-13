Cute alert! Adorable back-to-school moments from your faves

DJ Tira, Mpho Popps, Anele Mdoda, Arthur Mafokate and other celebs are beaming with pride as their kids started their first day of school.

Social media was filled with snaps of people sharing their children's precious moments.

“I don’t even know where to start, it just feels like yesterday when you were born. I’m very emotional today to see you starting your official educational journey. I love you so much my princess,” Matshepo Thoka wrote.

“My Girls Are So Excited to be Returning Back To School !! Wow This is Really A Proud Moment seeing how much they have grown.”