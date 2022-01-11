WATCH | Former 'Idols SA' star Neliswa Mxakaza welcomes bundle of joy
Idols SA season nine contestant, Neliswa Mxakaza has introduced her bundle of joy to the world.
The singer's timeline has been flooded with congratulatory messages after she took to Twitter to announce the birth of her son in December.
"We don’t know what to do with ourselves before we wake up," she wrote after a video clip on Instagram.
Neliswa revealed her son has been named Zukhanye Langelihle Makhubela.
Take a look at the pictures below:
Neliswa is set to get married soon after getting engaged to her fiancé Sandile Makhubela on her birthday in November 2020.
According to DRUM, the couple have known each other for six years and are planning a white wedding this year.
Taking to Instagram on her birthday, Neliswa thanked Sandile for being by her side.
“Thank you so much to this special person who sacrificed everything for me and our love. I'm so grateful to God for giving me you. I have a lot to say but I will stop here. Thank you for making my birthday a special one. I love you. May God be the centre of everything,” she wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.