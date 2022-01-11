‘I’m down bad now. Very, very sick’ — Cassper Nyovest on Covid-19 battle
'The fever Covid hits you with is mad different yo.”
Cassper Nyovest has spoken about his battle with Covid-19, revealing that the sweating and feeling cold at the same time was the worst feeling.
In a separate tweet Cassper explained he was very sick and wouldn’t be able to prepare for his upcoming boxing match against Naakmusiq in April.
“I’m down bad now. Very very sick. Need to rest and recover before I get back in the gym.”
His timeline was filled with messages of concern, support and advice from people who had also had Covid-19.
It is unclear when he tested positive but despite the result he remains upbeat on Twitter, retweeting messages from his fans and commenting on social issues.
