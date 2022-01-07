Fresh start for Brown Sugah
Gqeberha singer returns to the music scene with new name, different sound
Popular for his soulful music under the alias Brown Sugah, Gqeberha singer Phindile Matsha is kicking off 2022 with a new brand and a revised sound.
He went off the radar for four years while embarking on a spiritual calling that led to his rebirth. ..
