'King Monada won't last with me' — Big Zulu confirms epic boxing match you've all been waiting for

Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu and Limpopo-born star King Monada have teased their upcoming celebrity boxing match, confirming it will take place in March next year.

While fans have been questioning the validity of the boxing match between the two stars since its announcement last week, Big Zulu told TshisaLIVE the fight is very much on.

“King Monada won't last with me at the ring,” he said confidently.

“I'm not even going to prepare, I'll just be easy nje.”