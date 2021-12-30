WATCH | 'You have a problem with your man' — Makhadzi responds to Babes Wodumo’s man stealing claims

Limpopo-born hitmaker Makhadzi has hit back at Gqom singer and reality TV star Babes Wodumo's claims that she is after her man.

On Tuesday Babes Wodumo made the Twitter trends list when an Instagram Live video of her went viral. She accused Makhadzi of “chasing after” her husband.

Makhadzi dismissed the allegation and said maybe it was stunt, but now the musician has taken it upon herself to "clear" her name.

Taking to her socials the Ghanama hitmaker detailed her version of events of what happened when she was recording a song with Babes' husband Mampintsha.

In the video Makhadzi said Babes should've respected that she kept mum about what happened at the studio.

She said she kept the drama under wraps because she respected her as a woman and did not want to tarnish her name.

“I came to your studio to work. I came to work at your studio because I wanted Mampintsha, actually I'm not even the one who spoke to Mampintsha, it's my management, they spoke to Mampintsha to put [in] a verse.”

Makhadzi says Babes did not want Mampintsha to record a song with her, and fought with her husband in front of people until they recorded a song.

She ended the video by saying it was not her fault that Mampintsha was unable to "control himself" around her.

Makhadzi put Babes on blast for her Instagram Live rant and said it threatened to tarnish her name. She said she went to their studio to work and not do "funny business".

This is the second time Babes has landed in hot water over her rants. However, the first one was confirmed to be a PR stunt when she went after her mother-in-law.