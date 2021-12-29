SNAPS | Matching outfits, food and love — Here’s how Christmas looked for SA celebs

Living during a pandemic has left many people, including local celebrities, more conscious of the fact that life is fragile and the importance of gratitude, and that spirit reigned this Christmas.

Mzansi celebrities went all out to celebrate Christmas 2021. From matching outfits and family photo shoots to going back home (emakhaya) and reuniting with extended family members, and eating all sorts of food while enjoying each other's company.

Celebs like Mmatema Gavu were celebrating their first Christmas with an additional member in the family.

“Yoh what a day it has been, right? The Christmas clothes are probably off now, dishes are washed and you starting to say your goodbyes. It’s been a beautiful day. I pray the love you felt today and the joy you had may go with you all your days. I wish you genuine happiness moving forward and that all your wishes, according to the will of God, for your life come to pass and that you experience a touch of peace from Him. May you be as happy as you were in your pictures today and remain blessed.”

Others, like Connie Ferguson's family, were enduring their first Christmas without her husband Shona's physical presence. He died in July this year.

Reality TV star MaMkhize went all out and filled her mansion with her large family.

“The past couple of days have really meant the world to me. Having three generations under one roof is priceless. Memories were created and bonds were formed. I must say this really was our perfect family gathering.”

Check out the snaps and heartfelt captions below: