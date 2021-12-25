DJ Black Coffee ‘humbled beyond belief’ as his song is featured in new ‘Matrix’ film
Internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee has added another enormous achievement as 2021 draws to an end.
The DJ revealed his song Inkodlo Kamashimane, which he created in his late father's honour seven years ago, has been featured in the The Matrix Resurrections film starring US superstar Keanu Reeves.
The popular franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, is in theatres and on streaming platforms.
Expressing his joy and pride at the achievement, Black Coffee said having his song feature in the popular blockbuster left him “humbled beyond belief”.
“Seven years ago after losing my father I made a song dedicated to him. Humbled beyond belief to be wrapping up 2021 with this song. Inkodlo Kamashimane is featured in the new @TheMatrixMovie. RIP Mashimane#GodsVeryOwn.”
Black Coffee has had a phenomenal year despite the pandemic and all the difficulties it brought for artists worldwide.
In addition to having been able to tour, the DJ bagged a Grammy nod this year for his albumSubconsciously.
The star is nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category. He will go up against Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City for the prestigious award.
Black Coffee has been touring the world for several years, winning awards and acclaim across the planet, including several SA Music Awards, five international DJ Awards and a BET Award.
