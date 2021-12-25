DJ Black Coffee ‘humbled beyond belief’ as his song is featured in new ‘Matrix’ film

Internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee has added another enormous achievement as 2021 draws to an end.

The DJ revealed his song Inkodlo Kamashimane, which he created in his late father's honour seven years ago, has been featured in the The Matrix Resurrections film starring US superstar Keanu Reeves.

The popular franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, is in theatres and on streaming platforms.

Expressing his joy and pride at the achievement, Black Coffee said having his song feature in the popular blockbuster left him “humbled beyond belief”.

“Seven years ago after losing my father I made a song dedicated to him. Humbled beyond belief to be wrapping up 2021 with this song. Inkodlo Kamashimane is featured in the new @TheMatrixMovie. RIP Mashimane#GodsVeryOwn.”