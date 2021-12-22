‘Two weeks and no arrests’ — Lamiez Holworthy slams police after murder of her personal photographer

TV personality and DJ Lamiez Holworthy has reflected on the death of her personal photographer, Tshegofatso “Blackie”, saying the justice system has so far failed him.

Lamiez took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell her followers that in the two weeks since Blackie's death no arrests have been made.

The DJ said the authorities had done nothing to ensure accountability for the perpetrator, despite the shooting incident which allegedly led to his death being captured on camera.

“Two weeks after Tshego was brutally murdered and no arrests have been made yet. Like the animal really gets to spend Christmas with his family while we mourn our loved one?! And yes, everything was caught on camera but nothing. Our justice system? A joke,” she tweeted on Tuesday.