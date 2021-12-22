‘Two weeks and no arrests’ — Lamiez Holworthy slams police after murder of her personal photographer
TV personality and DJ Lamiez Holworthy has reflected on the death of her personal photographer, Tshegofatso “Blackie”, saying the justice system has so far failed him.
Lamiez took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell her followers that in the two weeks since Blackie's death no arrests have been made.
The DJ said the authorities had done nothing to ensure accountability for the perpetrator, despite the shooting incident which allegedly led to his death being captured on camera.
“Two weeks after Tshego was brutally murdered and no arrests have been made yet. Like the animal really gets to spend Christmas with his family while we mourn our loved one?! And yes, everything was caught on camera but nothing. Our justice system? A joke,” she tweeted on Tuesday.
Blackie was a well-known photographer and videographer who had worked with celebrities including the DJ, rapper Kuli Chana and MacG's Podcast and Chill.
He was allegedly shot dead on December 3.
“He was my little brother. Literally lived in my house on weekends because we’d get back home from gigs in the wee hours. His parents trusted my husband and I. They loved us. They loved him. He was innocent. So full of love. So full of life. It just isn’t fair," Lamiez tweeted earlier this month.
MacG was among friends who paid tribute to Blackie, saying his death was felt by the Podcast and Chill team.
“No words can describe how I'm feeling right now. Today we lost a real one. From everyone on the podcast network, we will miss you. May your soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.
