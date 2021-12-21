DJ Warras defends DJ Shimza amid PSC investigation

Radio star DJ Warras thinks the investigation into how popular DJ Shimza's Tembisa restaurant scored a R150,000 government gig is a "total waste of time".

Sowetan reported the Public Service Commission (PSC) launched an investigation into how the venue was awarded the event when it allegedly wasn't tendered for and did not appear on the department of tourism database.

Warras took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

"What a tremendous waste of time and resources. A 'tender' of R150k ? Was probably a RFQ from restaurants in the area — submit a quote and proposal, and the best price/ value for money wins. Shimza’s venues, events and standard are always world-class so this will yield f*** all."