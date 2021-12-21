DJ Warras defends DJ Shimza amid PSC investigation
Radio star DJ Warras thinks the investigation into how popular DJ Shimza's Tembisa restaurant scored a R150,000 government gig is a "total waste of time".
Sowetan reported the Public Service Commission (PSC) launched an investigation into how the venue was awarded the event when it allegedly wasn't tendered for and did not appear on the department of tourism database.
Warras took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
"What a tremendous waste of time and resources. A 'tender' of R150k ? Was probably a RFQ from restaurants in the area — submit a quote and proposal, and the best price/ value for money wins. Shimza’s venues, events and standard are always world-class so this will yield f*** all."
What a tremendous waste of time and resources. A “tender” of R150k ? Was probably a RFQ from restaurants in the area - submit a quote and proposal, and the best price / value for money wins. Shimza’s venues, events, and standard is always world class - so this will yield Fokall. https://t.co/Up3bkuzhVa— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) December 20, 2021
One told the DJ he was missing the point of what was being investigated.
"You are missing the point. It is not all about standards and events wara wara it's about getting a tender of R150,000 from the state without being in the database of service providers. Sometimes you guys are a disappointment to the nation. You need to be on a database to get a tender."
DJ Shimza found himself in a heated twar with politician Mmusi Maimane earlier this year over a sports field unveiled by the ANC-run Enoch Mgijima municipality.
There were suspicions around the cost to build the stadium, with the municipality claiming it cost R15m.
Shimza defended the price, saying engineers were telling him it was possible for construction to cost that much.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.