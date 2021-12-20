Maleka lands ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ hosting gig

Award-winning actor Lawrence Maleka will host season three of Big Brother Mzansi.

Known for his charisma and impressive acting chops, the versatile and multitalented Maleka will add another prestigious gig to his profile when the season premieres on January 23 on DStv Channel 161 Mzansi Magic.

Loved by many for his portrayal of Zolani on the hit 1Magic telenovela, The River, the Safta winner is also a celebrated TV presenter and host, having previously hosted Africa Magic Entertainment’s StarGist and Mzansi Magic’s Clash of the Choirs, and co-hosted the 2021 SA Music Awards, among others.

Maleka said he was exhilarated to be part of this instalment of Big Brother Mzansi.

“The franchise has become a massive phenomenon in African and SA pop culture, and I’m happy to join in the fun as a presenter,” he said.

He said the fan base was huge and massively loyal and it was an honour to be part of the production.

Shirley Adonisi, recently appointed local entertainment channels director at M-Net, said Maleka was the perfect choice to present Big Brother Mzansi season three.

“Lawrence has proven to be one of the top young talents on our screens,” she said.

“His vibrant and confident on-screen and stage presence is a perfect fit for Big Brother Mzansi.

“We can’t wait for viewers to tune in to what’s certainly going to be a very exciting season.”

The highly anticipated new season will boast 24-hour coverage (DStv channel198), daily shows and weekly highlights, and viewers will also see the return of , the Shower Hour.

There will also be Friday game nights, Saturday night parties hosted with Channel O featuring the hottest DJs and, of course, the twists and turns of Sunday-night evictions.

