Tears and 'Gwede's suit'- Mzansi shocked by Andile Mpisane's 'engagement'
Social media was shooketh to the core on Friday night when videos of Andile Mpisane proposing to Tamia Louw went viral.
In the videos, Andile, who is the son of reality show star and businesswoman Shauwn “MamKhize” Mkhize, and Tamia can be seen standing in the middle of a giant red heart on the floor, surrounded by friends and family.
Andile then gets down on one knee and proposes to Tamia, who says yes.
Those close to the couple are seen congratulating them.
Tamia even changed her bio on Instagram to include the Mpisane surname.
While many on social media congratulated the couple, others were shocked. They questioned Andile's relationship with his baby mama Sithelo Shozi and pointed out the couple were snapped together just last month.
Others suggested that it might be a “stunt” for MaMkhize's reality show or a music video for an upcoming song.
A few were just here for Andile's suit, joking that he got it from minister Gwede Mantashe, who once went viral with a pic of him wearing a baggy suit.
Here are some of the reactions:
Haibo Andile Mpisane 🙆♀️😭 Yoh abafana👐 pic.twitter.com/sGm506oZ9s— Sithabile Amanda Bhengu (@BhenguSithabile) December 17, 2021
Andile Mpisane's facial expressions? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3doJ6ZaisF— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) December 17, 2021
Not Andile Mpisane teaching us to drink water and mind our business..... pic.twitter.com/LObA4E2NuF— Best selling Author (@MeshackBevhula) December 17, 2021
David Mabuza you are leadership Andile Mpisane just got married under your Leadership. pic.twitter.com/USsRbMf9vL— #KingBebe 🖤💚💛👑 (@KingMntungwa) December 18, 2021
Andile Mpisane to his baby mother of 2. https://t.co/qFpg7EfBQO— Zamalangeni Mhlongo (@eZamalangeni) December 17, 2021
*record scratch— TAg🧍🏾 (@AntagoniZt_) December 17, 2021
“hi, i’m andile mpisane top flight footballer and millionaire…you’re probably wondering how i ended up here…” pic.twitter.com/ziWubkxNyn
So DD is the president 🙄 then Andile Mpisane engages and DD borrows him Gwede Mantashe's blazer 😫 pic.twitter.com/WmPVcm8njK— Mlungisi Mageba🇸🇿🇸🇿 (@Mluka_Mageba) December 18, 2021
🤣🤣 guys is it a song or not? Andile Mpisane is just confusing the enemy pic.twitter.com/SaFgEOUb0K— Z O U💫🌻 (@Its_muva) December 18, 2021
Tailor : "We need to go big, what did you have in mind?"— M.D.U (@MduDlamini_) December 18, 2021
Andile Mpisane: "You know Gwede Mant............."
Tailor: "Say no more fam" pic.twitter.com/W6FLT8Bhzl
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.