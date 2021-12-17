Gqeberha rapper releases ‘most authentic’ album

'Nangamso' is an introduction to who I am and what matters to me, says Mtyingizane

At the age of 15 he won his first freestyle cypher battle in Makhanda, proving that he could not just rap, but he was actually good at it.



More than a decade and several releases later, Gqeberha rapper Nangamso Mtyingizane’s new self-titled album marks what he views as his most authentic work...