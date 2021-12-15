Rapper Emtee goes on a Twitter rant over MacG paying his staff bonuses

Rapper Emtee went on a Twitter rant dragging MacG after a tweep praised the podcaster for paying his staff Christmas bonuses.

Emtee was not pleased at all by Mac G's gesture for his employees and went on to rattle the cages of the "chillers".

“MacG giving his employees bonuses is heartwarming. They have really worked very hard and now the podcast is the biggest in Africa,” the tweep said.

The rapper was unimpressed, claiming the people who guest appear on the show get nothing.

He replied to the tweet: “And then the people who come on the show to sing get nothing. Zero.”

The father of two caused quite a stir with his fans trying to balance his logic of wanting to be paid to appear for an interview. As a result he was quickly swamped with tweeps asking him not to tweet like that.

He then went on a rant answering some of his fans who were voicing their opinions about him coming for Mac G.

The rapper topped the Twitter trends list for his unpopular opinion and his claims that when he went to Podcast and Chill he was never asked about his album Logan.

He said the people who go on MacG's podcast are stepladders and the free promo is not going to feed his kids.

“I respect those who don’t like me more than those who pretend to,” he said.