Amanda du-Pont, Masechaba Khumalo blue tick Mama Jackie’s letters of demand

Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo are seemingly not bothered by Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye's mother, Ithuteng “Mama Jackie” Jaqueline Kabi Mpambani's, demands for an apology.

This comes after Amanda released a statement on her social platforms on December 2, making rape allegations against Jub Jub in response to comments Jub Jub made about her during his interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

In the wake of the allegations, Masechaba took to her social media timeline to accuse Jub Jub of allegedly raping her in Mama Jackie's home.

TshisaLIVE reached out to the two stars for comment. Masechaba claimed to have no knowledge of the legal letters.

"I have not received any letter of demand and I have no further comment," she said.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to get comment from Amanda were unsuccessful at the time of writing this article, and her agency Owens distanced themselves from the matter. An update will be included once received.