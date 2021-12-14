LISTEN | Healing, growth and self – development

In our lives there is a constant moving and shifting as we grow into different parts of ourselves and our journey.

It is important that we are attuned with the different seasons and times that we find ourselves in, with it being the end of the year; I believe that we are in resting and releasing time.

In this episode, Dr Sonia Killik and I talk about tapping within ourselves and shifting our perspective in order to find our inner power.

We talk about answering the call to be human again particularly as we are about to unite with family and friends that we have not seen in a while.