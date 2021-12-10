Prince Kaybee thinks lobola is 'unnecessary': I wouldn’t want it for my daughter
Prince Kaybee has shared his views on lobola.
The DJ and producer sparked a debate on Wednesday when he questioned the reason behind people paying lobola (the traditional practice of paying a bride price.)
Based on the feedback he received from Twitter users and research he read up on, Kaybee concluded that he saw no need for the traditional practice and wouldn't want Lobola for his daughter.
“There’s a lot of women married by rich men but they are not taken care of, you showing me how much you have doesn’t mean anything. Secondly, I wouldn’t want lobola for my daughter, I don’t see the need for it,” he wrote.
After reading up on some statistics on the topic, he wrote: “The pressure is really unnecessary.”
While Prince Kaybee has kept his relationship with media personality Zola Mhlongo on the low since he admitted to cheating on her earlier this year, details of their union are not known to the public but the DJ told TshisaLIVE that they are still an item.
“We're still together ... she's not going anywhere,” Prince Kaybee said.
Zola has been candid about her journey of maternity since giving birth to her first child on October 20.
Kaybee took to his Twitter timeline on Thursday, speaking of the high demands of parenthood.
“Newborn babies take all the attention ...” he wrote.