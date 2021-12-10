Prince Kaybee thinks lobola is 'unnecessary': I wouldn’t want it for my daughter

Prince Kaybee has shared his views on lobola.

The DJ and producer sparked a debate on Wednesday when he questioned the reason behind people paying lobola (the traditional practice of paying a bride price.)

Based on the feedback he received from Twitter users and research he read up on, Kaybee concluded that he saw no need for the traditional practice and wouldn't want Lobola for his daughter.

“There’s a lot of women married by rich men but they are not taken care of, you showing me how much you have doesn’t mean anything. Secondly, I wouldn’t want lobola for my daughter, I don’t see the need for it,” he wrote.