Mondli Ngcobo assures fans he is fine after hospital stay

Musician Mondli Ngcobo is very thankful to people for their uplifting prayers during his hospital stay.

The singer and producer took to his social media to let followers know that all was well and he was ready to resume performing gigs.

In a since deleted Instagram post he wrote that he had been in the hospital for a few past days. He did assure his fans that it was not Covid-19 and he would have to go back for more tests to be done.

“It has been confirmed that I'm Covid-19 negative but they are running more tests. Keep safe this season . Lets keep each other in prayers,” he wrote.

To update his fans on his recovery, he again took to his socials.

He wrote; “Greetings my people ...I wanna take this opportunity to thank you all for your prayers ... I’m now out of the hospital and God is good to me ... let us meet on the 11th for those who are in Durban ... and tickets are now available at Webtickets and of course at the door ... I am looking forward to being with you.”

The Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker sent his love to those that are going through the most.

“One day at a time ... I’m sending love to those who are going through loss ... stress ...anxiety and everything else in between. God can never put on you more than you can bare ... have a fantastic and safe festive season.”