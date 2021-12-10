Berita bringing a little love to Nelson Mandela Bay

Singer plans joyful show in her ‘second home’ after long break

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



The intention is to sing, laugh, dance and enjoy an intimate connection with her audience as Zimbabwean-born singer Berita heads to The Music Kitchen in Gqeberha on Saturday.



After nearly two years since the release of her latest album, Songs in the Key of Love, Berita breaks out of her shell with a national tour to connect with her live show-starved fans...