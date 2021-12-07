'Singenaphi?' — MacG hits back at hate for his podcast after Jub Jub episode
“How the f**k are we supposed to read his mind and fact check that?”
Podcast and Chill know the Monday episode to be light and filled with puns and banter, but this week was all the way different with MacG having a lot to get off his chest.
The podcast has been taking hits from all fronts, since they aired the controversial episode where Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maahoranye appeared as a guest.
Thanks to the utterances made on that episode, both MacG and Jub Jub have been residents on the Twitter trends list with legal action looming from all sides.
MacG hit back at the “hate” after airing the Jub Jub episode.
He said he was in talks with different people who were advising him on what to say and not to say, and maybe consider a press release. To which he responded: “F**k that.”
“This thing was built on transparency, honesty, authenticity, we've always been honest to our chillers, so why can't we this time.”
“So on today's episode I'm just literally addressing the chillers. F**k everybody else, I don't care what everybody else thinks, I don't care what they have to say.”
The podcaster said the one thing that rubs him up the wrong way is people who spread lies about him and Sol and the whole team about things they have not done.
MacG specifically mentioned Amanda Du Pont who seemingly painted him with the same brush as Jub Jub when she made a 17-minute emotionally charged video where she revealed Jub Jub had allegedly raped her.
“For Amanda to go out there and say if you've been raped or abused by Mac ... then she said do fact check, how the f**k are we gonna do fact check of what was happening in your relationship with Jub Jub. When Jub Jub tells us this, and you've never said a word, how the f**k are we supposed to read his mind and fact check that?” said Sol.
“How are we gonna ask Jub Jub wait were you not raping her, how do we fact check that,” he added.
Both Sol and MacG denied knowing Amanda was once in relationship with Jub Jub. MacG said he didn't appreciate being labelled and added he's taking legal action against the actress.
“If you watched that episode when Jub Jub said he dated Amanda we were shocked we were like wow, it was the first time that I've found out and I don't wanna talk to much about Amanda the lawyers are handling that and it's a very sensitive issue,” said Mac G.
MacG said the whole team understood the sensitivity of GBV.
“I understand she is mad, but that does not give her right to falsely accuse people because she is mad at Jub Jub. What did I do? I sat down and did my job. Is it a crime that I'm good at my job?” MacG asked.
Meanwhile, Jub Jub has since issued an apology to Amanda for “humiliating” her on the show. However, he said he was allowing the law to deal with the rape allegations.
Speaking to Sunday Times, Amanda's lawyer, Tony Mathe, said the actress would be opening a rape case against the Uyajola 99 host, but could not say when.
