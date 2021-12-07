'Singenaphi?' — MacG hits back at hate for his podcast after Jub Jub episode

Podcast and Chill know the Monday episode to be light and filled with puns and banter, but this week was all the way different with MacG having a lot to get off his chest.

The podcast has been taking hits from all fronts, since they aired the controversial episode where Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maahoranye appeared as a guest.

Thanks to the utterances made on that episode, both MacG and Jub Jub have been residents on the Twitter trends list with legal action looming from all sides.

MacG hit back at the “hate” after airing the Jub Jub episode.

He said he was in talks with different people who were advising him on what to say and not to say, and maybe consider a press release. To which he responded: “F**k that.”

“This thing was built on transparency, honesty, authenticity, we've always been honest to our chillers, so why can't we this time.”

“So on today's episode I'm just literally addressing the chillers. F**k everybody else, I don't care what everybody else thinks, I don't care what they have to say.”