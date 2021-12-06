WATCH | LOL! Trevor Noah weighs in on Spotify’s Wrapped
Comedian Trevor Noah has poked fun at Spotify’s Wrapped campaign, joking it left him a little disappointed.
The music streaming platform recently released its Wrapped feature, highlighting its users’ listening history and habits to remind them of their favourite moments from 2021.
Trevor joked the feature probably left people realising they weren't as cool as they thought.
“Were you disappointed when you saw what your wrap-up was? Because everyone thinks they are a lot cooler than they are.
“We should have wrap-ups of our lives as people. Like a wrap-up of everything [and] everyone you've hung out with, just to realise what a loser you actually were, because we all think we are a lot cooler than we are,” said The Daily Show host.
Your Spotify Wrapped wasn’t as cool as you thought it would be was it pic.twitter.com/dcahXFl9B0— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 4, 2021
In SA, amapiano took the crown as the most streamed genre, the most streamed playlists list and the most streamed local songs list.
The most streamed SA song in SA was Busta 929's Umsebenzi Wethu, followed by De Mthuda's John Wick, DJ Maphorisa's Izolo, Kabza De Small's Abalele, and DJ Maphorisa again with Banyana.
DJ Maphorisa led the pack of most streamed local artists in SA, followed by Kabza De Small, Busta 929, De Mthuda, and Mr JazziQ.
Musician Makhadzi took her spot as the most streamed female SA artist in 2021.
The most streamed SA albums included Afrikaans singer Riaan Benadé's Spontaan, followed by Blxckie's debut album B4Now.
A-Reece's Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: The Mixtape, Busta 929's Undisputed Vol 2 and Makhadzi's Kokovha made up the rest of the top five.
