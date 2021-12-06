Relax, Chillaz! President Ramaphosa won’t be on MacG’s podcast

The presidency has dismissed as fake news rumours about President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing on MacG’s Podcast and Chill.'

Head of communications in the presidency Athi Geleba shared a snap advertising Ramaphosa as a guest on the show, calling it a “fake news poster”.

The controversial podcast is the biggest in SA and is hosted by former broadcaster MacG. With more than 300,000 subscribers, it has featured celebrities including DJ Zinhle, Dineo Ranaka and, most recently, singer and TV presenter Jub Jub.

Jub Jub landed in trouble last week after he made controversial remarks on the podcast about his time in prison and relationships with singer Kelly Khumalo and actress Amanda Du-Pont.