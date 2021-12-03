Ami Faku’s star just keeps on rising

Scorpion Kings’ Amapiano tune ‘Asibe Happy’, featuring Bay singer, top of SA charts

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



It was hailed on the streets long before its official release and shortly after its official release on November 4, Gqeberha singer Ami Faku’s latest feature started climbing radio charts.



Now, the numbers have confirmed that one of SA’s favourite Amapiano tunes, Asibe Happy by Scorpion Kings, featuring Faku, is the number one song in the country. ..