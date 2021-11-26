NMU jazz festival to honour fallen legends

Expanded format for online presentation of university’s 2021 music showcase

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



The music of fallen jazz legends will take centre stage at Nelson Mandela University’s 2021 Isisusa Jazz Festival.



The annual festival aimed at showcasing, engaging and stimulating artistic activity among the youth will honour the lives of late jazz musicians Sibongile Khumalo, Oliver Mtukudzi and Gqeberha’s Lawrence Matshiza. ..