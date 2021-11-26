More hosts impress with their Wings & Wishes fundraising dinners

The Wings & Wishes organisation has not allowed the severe fundraising constraints brought on by Covid-19 and successive lockdowns to derail its mission to assist sick children and their parents.

Every year, the organisation funds more than 2,100 trips for a sick child and one accompanying adult to medical facilities outside their hometown.

But 2022 has required some creative fundraising, with a series of dinners held by various hostesses providing much-needed support.

The travel costs of a sick child can become astronomical, and Wings & Wishes on average funds three families’ travelling every day, 365 days a year.

It assists families until the child reaches 18, or no longer needs to travel out of his or her hometown for medical treatment.

Wings & Wishes manager Inge Human said: “Fourteen-year-old Owami and her mom live in Butterworth.

“She started travelling with us in 2016, when she was diagnosed with laryngeal papilloma.

“The treatment she requires is only available at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Cape Town.

“To date, we have funded 98 trips to the value of R118,000.

“Owami and her family are just one of many for whom Wings & Wishes is their only hope to ensure their children receive the expert medical care they need to live as normal and healthy life as possible.”

But, as with many other NPOs, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a disastrous effect on Wings & Wishes, with fundraising events cancelled due to lockdown protocols.

Companies which sponsored a big portion of Wings & Wishes’ bus tickets had to cancel the agreements that were in place, as they were hard hit during this time.