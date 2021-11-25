WATCH | Gogo cries tears of joy when Ntando Duma brings her Merc home

Ntando Duma is beaming with pride after buying herself a brand new Mercedes-Benz A200 AMG on Wednesday, which reduced her proud grandmother to a teary mess when she saw the actress's latest achievement.

The actress took to Instagram sharing pictures and videos from the day, showing her grandmother getting emotional when she took her new ride home to get the elder's blessing.

In the post Ntando penned an open letter to herself expressing her gratitude.

“I’ve been struggling to put together the right words to express how I feel. What I know is that my heart is filled with so much gratitude, joy and pride. I am so grateful for the love and miraculous grace of God plus the fruits of my hard work which has made it all worth it. I'm in awe of what God has done for me and is yet to do in my life,” she wrote.

From acting gigs, to hosting club parties to MCing corporate events and almost everything in between, Ntando has been hard at work securing her bag.

Ntando went on to express her pride in being an independent woman who worked hard and constantly embraced the sacrifices she had to make along the way.

“I’m so proud of myself and the woman I’ve become with the spirit of working hard and utmost independence that I have instilled in myself. I ran with it and the sacrifices I have made to be who and where I am today have all been worth it. As hard as it is but the results are incredible!

“Thank you to everyone for the lovely and heartwarming messages. I’m motivated to work ten times harder from now and shine even brighter.”

Watch the beautiful moments below: