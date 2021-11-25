Somizi ditches Twitter, says life is more peaceful without the app

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has ditched Twitter after being back for only a day. He initially took a one-month hiatus from the app .but made a come back with snaps from his vacay.

Somizi is in the US on vacation and has been serving his followers with nothing but #softlife goals.

The former Idols SA judge has taken to the internet to share pictures and videos that are giving his followers serious FOMO. However, shortly after making a grand entrance on Twitter, Somizi was reminded why he left the TL.

It's no secret tweeps can sometimes be a little extreme and shady on the app. The “toxic” environment made Somizi think that perhaps he may not be strong enough for the app, so he's about to take himself off again.

It is unclear whether comments from tweeps rubbed him the wrong way or what caused him to reach his decision to leave the app. He said those who love peace know where to find him, insinuating Instagram is more positive than Twitter.

“Wooo hayi its been peaceful without this app. I guess I'm either not strong or some people here are as toxic as f**k. To those who are kind, you know where to find me. I love you but I'm too blessed for the toxicity here.”