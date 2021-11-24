Leisure

‘Yesterday’s price is not today’s price’ — Black Coffee humbled by Grammy nomination

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
24 November 2021
Black Coffee is nominated for a Best Dance/ Electronic Album Grammy.
Black Coffee is nominated for a Best Dance/ Electronic Album Grammy.
Image: SUPPLIED

SA DJ Black Coffee is over the moon about his Grammy nomination, admitting the nod left him speechless.

The star is nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his latest album titled Subconsciously. He will go up against Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City for the prestigious award.

Black Coffee has been touring the world for several years, winning awards and acclaim across the planet, including several SA Music Awards, five international DJ Awards and a BET Award.

Taking to social media, Black Coffee said the nomination left him with “no words”.

He used the nomination as a teaching moment, encouraging his followers never to give up and assuring them their value would one day be seen.

Social media was filled with congratulations for Black Coffee, with many predicting a win for the grootman.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...

Most Read