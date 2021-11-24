Nelson Mandela Bay set for four days of Ebubeleni Festival events
The popular annual Ebubeleni Festival is set to kick off weeks earlier than usual as the fourth Covid-19 wave looms.
Usually held late in December to usher in the new year, the 2021 festivities will be held from December 2 to 5 with an array of entertainers set to take to the stage for a limited crowd. ..
