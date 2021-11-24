Nelson Mandela Bay set for four days of Ebubeleni Festival events

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



The popular annual Ebubeleni Festival is set to kick off weeks earlier than usual as the fourth Covid-19 wave looms.



Usually held late in December to usher in the new year, the 2021 festivities will be held from December 2 to 5 with an array of entertainers set to take to the stage for a limited crowd. ..