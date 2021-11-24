Illness leaves Israel Matseke-Zulu ‘effectively semi-crippled’ and forces him to leave ‘Gomora’
Seasoned actor Israel Matseke-Zulu has quit Gomora due to a medical condition that has made it impossible for him to continue being part of the drama series. He requested to be written off from Gomora since he was unable to give his best on the show.
Israel has stared in a wide variety of shows including Gaz'Lam, Z'bondiwe, Isibaya and many others. It was his star power and iconic "voetsek" that has made him a fan favourite in Mzansi.
His management company Ice and Orange Entertainment said gangrene had made it difficult for him to walk properly and function well on set during filming.
“It is true I have been diagnosed with gangrene, which severely affected my right leg making it difficult or me to walk properly and function well on set during the filming. It also makes it difficult for me to perform as an artist, or throw those Ghetto Professor dance moves you know me for when invited to gigs.”
“The growing demands of my job at Gomora made it difficult for me to give my all to the show due to this illness that effectively rendered me semi-crippled.”
He said the illness started shortly after he joined the drama series.
“The illness started shortly after I joined Gomora as mild pain in my legs which I took as a passing phase. I love Gomora as a show which I have been close to from its inception, more so that its set up in my hood Alexandra township. At the same time I am the kind of actor who when I do what I like, I want to be able to go full force, give it my all.”
TshisaLIVE reached out to Gomora and director of local entertainment channels Nomsa Philiso said actors can always come back.
“To bring our viewers compelling and authentic African stories that reflect our society, the storyline will often change. Characters change with storylines and some actors leave for other ventures in the industry and are always welcome to come back.”
Read the full statement below:
