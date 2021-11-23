Leisure

WATCH | Fans tear up with Adele as her former English teacher surprises her onstage

This is the most wholesome content you’ll see today

Chrizelda Kekana
Entertainment reporter
23 November 2021
Adele teared up when her former English teacher appeared.
Adele teared up when her former English teacher appeared.
Image: Lucy Nicholson

Songstress Adele was reduced to tears by the surprise appearance of her former English teacher while she was onstage for the Adele One Night Only concert, a moment that has sparked a viral trend of people appreciating their language teachers.

In one of the audience Q&A moments during her ITV An Audience With Adele concert,  actor Emma Thompson asked the singer who had influenced her or helped her find her way growing up. 

The Easy On Me singer fondly recalled a middle school English teacher (Ms McDonald) as having had the greatest influence on her. She said the teacher changed her life and made her fall in love with language, which has aided her as a songwriter.

“I was too scared to join, but she was so bloody cool, so engaging. She really made us care, and we knew she cared about us. She had all these gold bracelets on and gold sequins,  and so relatable and likable that I really looked forward to my English lessons.”

What Adele didn't anticipate was that the teacher she spoke about was seated in the audience listening . When Adele was told her beloved teacher was there, she couldn't hold back her tears.

Watch the heartfelt moment below:

The beautiful moment, which has received more than 20 million views on Twitter alone, prompted thousands to celebrate their own past English teachers with words of love and gratitude.

It ignited a worldwide “love letter” to language teachers.

Check out the tweets below:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...

Most Read