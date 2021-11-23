Thinah Zungu ventured into business during pandemic & employs over 50 people
“The pandemic has taught us that we shouldn't rely solely on our daily work.”
Gospel star Thinah Zungu has managed to keep his construction company afloat as he eases back into his role as a performing artist.
Thinah ventured into the construction industry, launching TZ Construction when the Covid-19 pandemic started, and says he has been able to feed many families and wants to continue doing so.
“I got the opportunity to help put bread on the table, not only for the back-up singers working for me, but also for the workers in my construction company. About 58 families have been fed through being in this space.
“The pandemic has taught us that we shouldn't rely solely on our daily work. As much as there were a lot of challenges and changes in our lives, we were able to still be alive and we learned a lot of new things that we could do,” he told TshisaLIVE.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Thinah recalls going home to renovate his family's property, saying that's when the construction company idea was born.
“The people that were working on that building project influenced me to register a company. I didn't know then why I was doing it, but during Covid-19, when it started, I already had the papers and documents to start. That's when I saw the grace of God, because when I registered I was just doing it to say that I did it, but there would be a time to do it.”
He wants to continue improving peoples' lives through his business venture and empower them to do the same for others.
“Even now that the lockdown restrictions have eased and we can perform more, it will not stop now that I'm getting back into the music space. I am called for music, I'm just doing construction and I'm happy that it's helping a lot of families.”
