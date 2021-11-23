Kamo Mphela, Cassper defend Uncle Waffles against vile remarks by vlogger

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has come out to defend DJ Uncle Waffles, who landed on the Twitter trends list again this week after a vlogger made vile remarks about her.

The TLs were filled with criticism for the DJ's use of Adiwele. Tweeps claimed she was benefiting from the track locally and across the border while Young Stunna, the owner of the song, does not enjoy as much attention and support for his song.

The rapper tweeted in her defence when one Twitter said Waffles was using Young Stunna to shine.

“Uncle Waffles didn't mean for her video to even trend. She was doing what she loved & she did it with such passion that we all fell in love with her. Week in, week out y'all talking s**t about the poor girl. Next week y'all tweeting depression is real. Let her have a her moment.”